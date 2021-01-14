PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. 713,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 73.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

