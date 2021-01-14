Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,056,000 after acquiring an additional 213,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 379,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,231,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TM. BidaskClub raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $150.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $156.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

