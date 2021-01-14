Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 3,021 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 221.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $20.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $785.45. 666,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.84, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $871.74 and a 200-day moving average of $611.81.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,820 shares of company stock worth $32,652,319. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

