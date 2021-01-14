Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 226.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 171.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after acquiring an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 960.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 104.9% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,058.93.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $11.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,199.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,028.47. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

