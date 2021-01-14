Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,501. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87.

