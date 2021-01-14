Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Trading Down 2%

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 15,624 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 86.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter.

