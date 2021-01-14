Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $84.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oxford Industries traded as high as $74.92 and last traded at $72.31, with a volume of 91356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

