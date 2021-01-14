Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTEL stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.96. Otelco has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.96%.

Separately, Utd Genl Uk reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otelco in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

