OSA Token Market Capitalization Tops $62,319.64 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One OSA Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OSA Token has a market cap of $62,319.64 and approximately $2,228.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OSA Token has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00382330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.41 or 0.04050094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OSA Token Token Profile

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

OSA Token Token Trading

OSA Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OSA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

