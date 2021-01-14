Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $966,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 1,607,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

