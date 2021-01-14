Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

