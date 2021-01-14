OriginTrail Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $61.69 million and $442,679.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00375046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.70 or 0.03977061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,969,187 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

OriginTrail Token Trading

OriginTrail can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

