Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up to $7.34

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $9.64. Organogenesis shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 29,270 shares traded.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 20,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,614.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

