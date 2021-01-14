O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Raised by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 152.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,950,000 after buying an additional 102,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $475.80. 12,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

