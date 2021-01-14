Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.60. 10,257,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

