Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

BAX stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Baxter International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Baxter International by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,022,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

