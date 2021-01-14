Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $177.42 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of -334.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.