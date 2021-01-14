Oppenheimer Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $29.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 166.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $4,282,113.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

