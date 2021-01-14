OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSW. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,069. The firm has a market cap of $754.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

