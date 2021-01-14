OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.80. 525,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 491,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

