OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 528 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 393.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in HubSpot by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $400.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.17 and a beta of 1.79. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,094,354. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jyske Bank lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.09.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

