OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,575 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Grifols by 9,180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Grifols stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRFS. BidaskClub cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

