OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $59.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

