OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after buying an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after buying an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after buying an additional 192,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.