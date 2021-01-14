OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SAP by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in SAP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in SAP by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

