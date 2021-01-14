OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $394,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist increased their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $161.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

