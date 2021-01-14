OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 400 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

