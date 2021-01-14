One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) (LON:OMIP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.04

One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) (LON:OMIP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.60. One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 188,063 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.66. The company has a market cap of £14.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

About One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) (LON:OMIP)

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

