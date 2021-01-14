ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stake Lowered by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 136.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.30.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

