On.Live Hits 1-Day Volume of $355.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. On.Live has a market cap of $303,663.62 and approximately $355.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00042127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00381393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.88 or 0.04102300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars.

