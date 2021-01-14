Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $20.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
About Olympus
