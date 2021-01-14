Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $20.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

