Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $194.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

ODFL stock opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

