Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $194.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.14.
ODFL stock opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
