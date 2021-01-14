OG Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $7.06 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 108.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One OG Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00014822 BTC on exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239786 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058373 BTC.

OG Fan Token Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

