ODUWA Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $12,275.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,367.94 or 1.00001531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

