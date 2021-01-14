ODEM (ODE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.89 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, ODEM has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a market cap of $3.89 million and $686.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00375746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.48 or 0.04141100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODE is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

