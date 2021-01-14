NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 20,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $107.66 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

