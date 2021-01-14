NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.76.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $618.01 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $651.51 and a 200-day moving average of $613.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.