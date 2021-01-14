NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fortive by 25.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,401,000 after acquiring an additional 331,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,526,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after acquiring an additional 248,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.