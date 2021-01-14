NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 334,280 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.2% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,453,000 after purchasing an additional 188,988 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $18,606,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,133,000 after buying an additional 172,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

NYSE CNI opened at $113.65 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.