NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 444,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 964,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

