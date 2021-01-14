Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,667. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.