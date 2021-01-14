Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JRS stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 81.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 103,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 46,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

