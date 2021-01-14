Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JRS stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $11.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
