Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 141,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period.

NYV opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

