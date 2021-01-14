Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1175874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,077.84%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

