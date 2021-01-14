Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

