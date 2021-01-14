Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.77

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.77 and last traded at $132.34, with a volume of 457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Novanta by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 6.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

