NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Shares of NBY opened at $0.91 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. UBS Group AG raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

