Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.68

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.68 and last traded at $79.68, with a volume of 954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.