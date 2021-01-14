Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.68

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.68 and last traded at $79.68, with a volume of 954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

