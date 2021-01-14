Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nova LifeStyle stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Nova LifeStyle has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 174.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

