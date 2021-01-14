Norway Savings Bank Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,531,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,958,594. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

